'Stopped from acting as CM, programmes were cancelled': Champai Soren hints at leaving JMM amid BJP speculations

Amid speculations of him joining the BJP, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren on Sunday hinted at leaving his party. In a tweet, he said after so much insult and contempt, he was forced to look for an alternative path. He said he was appointed as chief minister on January 31, after an unprecedented turn of events. "From the first day of my tenure to the last day (July 3), I discharged my duties towards the state with full devotion and dedication."

However, he said, the day after Hul Diwas, he came to know that all his programs for the next two days had been postponed by the party leadership. "One of these was a public program in Dumka, while the other was to distribute appointment letters to PGT teachers. On asking, I came to know that a meeting of the legislative party has been called by the coalition on July 3, till then you cannot attend any program as CM."

जोहार साथियों,



आज समाचार देखने के बाद, आप सभी के मन में कई सवाल उमड़ रहे होंगे। आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ, जिसने कोल्हान के एक छोटे से गांव में रहने वाले एक गरीब किसान के बेटे को इस मोड़ पर लाकर खड़ा कर दिया।



अपने सार्वजनिक जीवन की शुरुआत में औद्योगिक घरानों के खिलाफ मजदूरों की आवाज… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) August 18, 2024

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a Chief Minister's programs being cancelled by another person?" he wrote in the tweet. "Despite swallowing this bitter pill of insult, I said that the appointment letters would be distributed in the morning, while the legislative party meeting would be held in the afternoon, so I would attend it from there. But, I was flatly refused."

Champai Soren said that for the first time in his spotless political journey of the last four decades, he was broken from within. "I could not understand what to do. For two days, I sat quietly and introspected, kept searching for my mistake in the whole incident. I did not have the greed for power even a bit, but to whom could I show this blow to my self-respect? Where could I express the pain inflicted by my own people?"

Soren said that although the chief minister has the right to call a meeting of the legislative party, he was not even told the agenda of the meeting. "During the meeting, I was asked to resign. I was surprised, but I had no greed for power, so I immediately resigned, but my heart was emotional due to the blow to my self-respect."

"I was so emotional due to the insulting behaviour I was facing for the last three days that I was trying to control my tears, but they were only interested in the chair. I felt as if I had no existence in that party, no existence at all, for which I had dedicated my entire life. In the meantime, many such insulting incidents happened, which I do not want to mention right now. After so much insult and contempt, I was forced to look for an alternative path."

"With a heavy heart, I said in the same meeting of the legislative party that - "A new chapter of my life is going to start from today." I had three options in this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organization and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him."

"From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," he said.

Champai Soren is currently in Delhi and is likely to meet top BJP leaders.