'Strengthen India’s research...': Economist Shamika Ravi encourages talent to stay back as H-1B rules tighten

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Indian economist and public policy researcher Shamika Ravi — currently a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and a Secretary to the Government of India — addressed recent sweeping changes in the US H-1B visa regime and offered encouragement to Indian academics and researchers.

“In 2005, I returned to India to build a world class business school. Many questioned my decision, at personal and professional levels. As expected, the journey here is hard for academics and researchers. But there’s so much to build and create! There’s never been a single day of regret. Don’t be discouraged or disappointed by the H1B news. India is home & let’s make the Indian dream a reality.”

What changed

The Trump administration has introduced a major overhaul of the H-1B visa programme. Key aspects of the new policy include:

A $100,000 annual fee will now be required for employers for each H-1B worker. This fee applies to new visa applications, extensions, and will be required each year to maintain the status.

The changes come via a proclamation signed by President Trump that aims to curb what the administration describes as systemic abuse of the H-1B program — specifically, preventing companies from hiring foreign workers in roles that could be filled by US workers, and increasing the prevailing wage levels in H-1B specialty occupations.

It also imposes restrictions on entry for H-1B visa holders who are currently outside the US if their employer has not paid the required fee. Travel re-entry rules are affected.

The policy allows for case-by-case exemptions if a petition is shown to be in the national interest and meets other criteria.

Potential impacts

For many Indian academics and tech professionals, these changes represent not just higher costs but an uncertain future in terms of mobility, overseas research, collaboration, and career options. The Indian IT and tech sectors — large sources of H-1B beneficiaries — are likely to be affected significantly.

Against that backdrop, Ravi’s message is one of resolve and possibility. By recalling her own decision in 2005 to return to India to build a research institution despite skepticism, she signals that there is value, even in challenging times, in investing in India’s own academic and research ecosystems.

Her plea — “Don’t be discouraged or disappointed by the H1B news. India is home & let’s make the Indian dream a reality” — frames the visa policy change not merely as a setback, but as an opportunity: to strengthen Indian institutions, to retain talent, and to build capacities at home.