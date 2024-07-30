Subramanian Swamy: India, Israel, US should come together to 'wipe out violent Muslims'

Veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that the government of India, in participation with Israel and the USA, should create a "military alliance to wipe out violent Muslims as a necessary effective military deterrent."

"I am sure then rational Muslims will also join this triumvirate," Swamy further added.

In a tweet, 84-year-old Subramanian Swamy suggested this solution after witnessing "brutal savage and filthy attacks on civilian Jewish men, women, and children."

Seeing brutal savage and filthy attacks on civilian Jew men, women & children, I feel it is necessary for India, with Israel and US to set up a military alliance to wipe out violent Muslims as a necessary effective military deterrent. I am sure then rational Muslims will also… — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2024

This statement comes as Washington works to prevent a full-blown war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, following an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths over the weekend.

Israel and the US have blamed Hezbollah for the rocket strike, but the group denies responsibility.

Swamy has often criticized the Narendra Modi government. On Monday, he expressed his displeasure on X, claiming that "Chinese in Europe are now telling influential people that Modi never informed any G7 leaders about China's aggression and capture of Indian territory."

Chinese in Europe are now telling the influential people that Modi did not ever tell any G 7 leaders that China had aggressed and captured Indian territory. I say that in India too Modi says “koi aaya nahin…” — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2024

Swamy has frequently criticized the Modi government over the alleged Chinese incursion. On Monday, he tweeted, "Why is Modi's government opposing me in Court to prevent the truth about China's recent occupation of 4,064 sq km in undisputed Ladakh? People have a right to know. Congress isn't raising the issue because the Gandhis have a deal with China. Is Modi involved in this deal?"

Why is Modi’s govt opposing me in Court to prevent my getting the truth of China’s recent occupation of 4064 sq kms in undisputed Ladakh? The people have a right to know. Congress is not raising the matter because Gandhis have a deal with China. Is Modi in the deal? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 28, 2024

On Tuesday, Swamy also commented on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, accusing the Modi government of being inconsistent by saying different things in meetings with Putin and the QUAD.

He also likened the government to "Panchatantra Bats."

For those unfamiliar, in a Panchatantra story, birds and animals are in conflict, but the bats refuse to take sides. Since bats can fly like birds and don't lay eggs like animals, they decide to join whoever wins the fight.

However, when the birds and animals made peace, they realized the bats' selfish intentions and decided to ostracize them.

Modi plans to visit Ukraine in August after meeting Putin in Moscow this month. When a picture of the two leaders hugging went viral, Zelenskyy tweeted, "It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow."