Sudha Murty clarifies Raksha Bandhan story amid backlash: 'My intention was to...’

MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty issued a clarification over the backlash she got for a Raksha Bandhan story she shared online.

Murty, in a video post, recounted the tale of Rani Karnavati and Humayun, suggesting that this was where the tradition of tying a rakhi began. The story quickly drew criticism, with many pointing out historical inaccuracies and expressing their displeasure online.

In response to the controversy, Murty took to X to clarify her intentions. “The story I shared on Raksha Bandhan is just one of many tales associated with the festival and certainly not its origin,” she explained.

She emphasized that her purpose was to highlight one of the many stories she had learned about growing up, underscoring the festival's deeper symbolism. “Raksha Bandhan is a much older tradition that has transcended time and culture of our beloved country, one that I am proud of and look forward to with affection for my own siblings,” she added.

One user suggested that Murty should delete the original video, noting, “It is okay to make mistakes, no one is infallible.” Another urged her to provide a more detailed explanation, while a third pointed out the potential issue with promoting stories learned during childhood without verification.

Several users labeled her account as inaccurate, with one commenting, "You should read history 20 hours a day." Another user dismissed her story as "absolute rubbish," while others urged her to stop spreading what they called "falsehood."

In the midst of the criticism, some users pointed out alternative legends tied to Raksha Bandhan. A popular one mentioned involves Lord Krishna and Draupadi, where Krishna vowed to protect Draupadi after she tied a strip of her saree around his bleeding wrist—a gesture many believe symbolizes the essence of the festival.

Historians also weighed in on the matter. Satish Chandra, in his book Medieval India, referenced a 17th-century Rajasthani book that claimed Humayun received a bracelet from Rani Karnavati as a rakhi. However, Chandra noted that contemporary sources do not mention this, casting doubt on the authenticity of the story.