'Read 100 hours a week...': Sudha Murty's story on Raksha Bandhan's origin sparks criticism online

Prominent philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty faced a wave of criticism on social media after sharing a story about the origins of Raksha Bandhan.

In a video posted on X, Murty recounted a tale where Rani Karnavati of Chittor sent a Rakhi to Mughal emperor Humayun in the 16th century, seeking his protection when her kingdom was under threat.

Murty narrated, "Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began and it continues to this day."

She elaborated further in the video, highlighting the importance of sibling relationships and how this tradition of seeking help in times of distress has been carried forward.

However, the story was quickly met with skepticism and backlash online. Several users labeled her account as inaccurate, with one commenting, "You should read history 20 hours a day." Another user dismissed her story as "absolute rubbish," while others urged her to stop spreading what they called "falsehood."

In the midst of the criticism, some users pointed out alternative legends tied to Raksha Bandhan. A popular one mentioned involves Lord Krishna and Draupadi, where Krishna vowed to protect Draupadi after she tied a strip of her saree around his bleeding wrist—a gesture many believe symbolizes the essence of the festival.

Historians also weighed in on the matter. Satish Chandra, in his book Medieval India, referenced a 17th-century Rajasthani book that claimed Humayun received a bracelet from Rani Karnavati as a rakhi. However, Chandra noted that contemporary sources do not mention this, casting doubt on the authenticity of the story.

One user remarked, “It never happened, read 100 hours a week to improve your historical knowledge,” while another questioned, "If King Humayun came to rescue her, why did she commit Johar?"

The discussion also touched on the historical timelines, with one user pointing out that Rani Karnavati and Emperor Humayun were not contemporaries, and that Raksha Bandhan's origins date back to ancient Hindu traditions.

