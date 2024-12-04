Sukhbir Singh Badal attack: Man opens fire at SAD leader at the Golden Temple, nabbed

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. The man who opened fire at Badal was overpowered by the people who were present on the spot. The individual, identified as Narain Singh Chaura of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has been handed over to the police.

Badal was serving as a guard outside the temple entrance as part of a religious punishment. Badal has been reported safe.

The former Deputy CM who was in a sewadar uniform and holding a spear had to duck for cover as the shooter shot. The bullet reportedly hit the wall as he ducked.

Chaura is known to have crossed over to Punjab in 1984 and was instrumental in smuggling weapons and explosives into Punjab. In Pakistan, he is said to have authored a book on guerrilla warfare and also penned some 'seditious' literature.