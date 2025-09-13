Supersonic edge: How STAR is preparing Indian armed forces against cruise missile threats

High above the sea, a missile roars past at twice the speed of sound, skimming the waves so low it almost kisses the ocean. It looks every bit like a hostile strike — fast, unpredictable, and deadly. But this is no enemy weapon. This is STAR, India’s homegrown supersonic target missile, designed not to wage war, but to prepare for it.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional training tools, STAR gives India’s armed forces a realistic, high-speed sparring partner, replicating the threats of modern cruise missiles with indigenous technology. It isn’t just a target — it’s a test of reflexes, readiness, and resilience.

Sparring partner for Indian Armed Forces

Just as elite athletes train with equally skilled partners, India’s Navy and Air Force now have STAR to sharpen reflexes against supersonic threats. With speeds ranging between Mach 1.8 and 2.5 (612–850 m/s), STAR mimics the performance of modern anti-ship cruise missiles.

Its versatile flight profiles include sea-skimming runs at 12 feet, steep dives from 10 km altitude, and varied ranges of 55–175 km. Depending on the mission, flight times stretch from 50 to 200 seconds — enough to replicate diverse battlefield scenarios.

Advertisement

Why STAR Matters for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Until recently, India relied on expensive imported target systems — or worse, limited simulations — for missile training. STAR ends that dependence.

Cost-effective, reusable, and entirely indigenous, it marks a decisive step in India’s march towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“India achieved complete self-reliance in missile technology,” said G. Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO chief. “STAR is shining proof of that capability.”

Ramjets over rockets: The tech advantage

At the heart of STAR is a two-stage propulsion system:

Solid booster rocket for quick lift-off

Liquid Fuel Ramjet (LFRJ) for sustained supersonic flight

This same ramjet technology is being advanced for the Astra Mk3 missile, extending range and endurance beyond conventional rocket motors. With STAR, DRDO not only boosts training realism but also strengthens India’s long-term missile R&D capabilities.

Advertisement

2 variants for maximum flexibility

To serve different combat needs, DRDO is developing STAR in two variants:

Air-Launched STAR: Carried by fighters like the LCA Tejas, it simulates air-to-air and air-to-ground strikes, including Anti-Radiation and Anti-AWACS roles. Ideal for joint-force exercises such as Operation Sindoor.

Ground-Launched STAR: Truck-mounted and mobile, this version can be deployed from shorelines or remote zones without expensive infrastructure, making it highly versatile for Navy and Army drills.

Defence analysts note that STAR could eventually evolve into a tactical weapon—capable of targeting enemy radars and surveillance aircraft.

Development status: Phase-III and beyond

As of May 2025, STAR has entered Phase-III development, with DRDO teams integrating propulsion, guidance, and control systems into full prototypes.

Key hardware, including motor casings, nozzles, and subsystems, has been fabricated, while advanced validation tests are ongoing. Combat-style flight trials are underway, signaling that operational deployment is close.

A strategic signal

STAR is more than a training system — it is a statement of intent. India’s defence production has surged 174% in recent years, with a clear focus on indigenous innovation and tri-service integration. By serving the Army, Navy, and Air Force, STAR’s modular design strengthens joint combat preparedness.

Advertisement

Whether it’s simulating high-altitude dives, low-level sea-skimming attacks, or air-launched missile threats, STAR adapts. That adaptability cements its role as a backbone in India’s evolving defence ecosystem.