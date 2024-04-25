Supreme Court introduces WhatsApp updates for case alerts

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on April 25 announced that the Supreme Court will begin disseminating information regarding cause lists, case filings and case listings to advocates via WhatsApp messages.

"In the 75th year of its existence, the Supreme Court of India launches a small initiative. It has the potential to have a big-bang impact. Whatsapp messenger has been a ubiquitous service in our daily lives and has taken a role of a powerful communication tool," the CJI said while announcing the new initiative, before a nine-judge bench headed by him commenced hearing on a complex legal question arising from petitions.

"To strengthen the right to access to justice and enhance transparency in the judicial system, the Supreme Court announces integration of Whatsapp messaging services with its IT services," CJI added.

Justice Chandrachud also provided the official WhatsApp number (87687676) of the Supreme Court and clarified that it will not be accepting any messages or calls.

He said that this facility will bring in a significant change in the daily work habits and help in saving paper and our planet.

Advocates-on-record, party-in-person will receive automated messages regarding electronic filing; cause list, orders and judgments through this initiative.

All members of the Bar and the Registry officials will be able to receive cause list as and when published by the registry. Automated messages will be received on successful filing of cases, notification about objections being marked by the Registry in the cases filed, and subsequent registration of cases.

Further, in addition to accessing orders, judgments, through the website, now stakeholders will receive the same on their mobile devices.

Under the guidance of CJI Chandrachud, the Supreme Court has been actively pursuing the digitisation of judicial operations. The government has allocated RS 7,000 crore for the e-court project.

(With inputs from Kanu Sarda)