Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel hacked, video of cryptocurrency XRP on display

In a security breach, the Supreme Court of India's official YouTube channel has been hacked, displaying videos that promote XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by the US-based company Ripple Labs.

Among the content currently featured is a video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION," which is actively streaming on the channel.

The Supreme Court uses this channel to broadcast hearings related to cases before Constitution Benches and matters of public interest, raising questions about the integrity of the platform following this incident.