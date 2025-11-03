Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced a special reward for the Indian women’s cricket team, who lifted their maiden World Cup trophy with a 52-run win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Dholakia, the founder and chairman emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK), said the players will each receive handcrafted natural diamond jewellery and rooftop solar panels as a gesture of gratitude for their exceptional performance and inspiring journey.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) honorary vice president Rajeev Shukla before the final, Dholakia expressed his wish to honour the team, calling their rise a story of brilliance, resilience, and hope. “To celebrate their extraordinary journey, we at Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) would be honoured to present each member of the champion Indian team with handcrafted natural diamond jewellery – a token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience,” the letter stated.

He further wrote that he wanted to make a contribution that combined recognition with sustainability. “Along with this, we would also like to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine in their own lives as well,” the letter said.

Advertisement

Known for his philanthropy and environmental initiatives, Dholakia said the gesture was aimed at not only celebrating the players’ success but also promoting a sustainable way of living. “The women cricketers representing India have already won the hearts of a billion Indians with their courage, discipline and determination,” he said.

The veteran industrialist added that this “heartfelt gesture” reflects a shared belief that “true success must uplift both people and the planet.”

Dholakia, who has often used his platform to encourage education, sustainability, and women’s empowerment, said the team’s victory marks a defining moment for Indian sports and should inspire countless young girls to dream big.