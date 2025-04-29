'Suspend flights, build ties with Greece': Anger grows in India as Turkey backs Pakistan

Amid rising anger over Turkey's support to Pakistan, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has suggested suspending flights between India and Turkey for the time being. "We can consider suspending our flights to Turkey and Turkish flights to India for the time being," Sibal wrote, as reports of Turkish military cargo aircraft landing in Pakistan sparked outrage across Indian strategic circles.

The controversy broke after six Turkish C-130 Hercules transport planes carrying military cargo reportedly landed in Pakistan on Sunday. The development comes at a time when India has vowed a harsh response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Noted journalist Vikram Chandra questioned why Indians continue to use Istanbul as a transit point. "I fail to understand why Indians travel to Europe via Istanbul! Along with China, Turkey is the one solid and constant supporter of Pakistan - and always has been. India should instead build relations with Turkey's key regional rival Greece. It's strange that there are so many direct flights to Istanbul and none to Athens," he said.

Security analyst Sushant Sareen warned that India was not learning from history. "India's friends and enemies are identifying themselves. China, Turkey, Azerbaijan are clearly on the Paki side. Ideally, there should be costs for doing this but India will reward them with fatter trade deals and defence contracts; Israel is probably the only country with India," Sareen posted. He said every other country - US, EU, UK, even Russia, were hedging. "But yeah Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Basically we are a people who refuse to learn from history."

Several commentators called for a boycott of Turkish tourism and airlines. Pawan Durani wrote, "Six military planes allegedly carrying missiles have been sent by Turkey to Pakistan. How many shameless Indians are gonna travel to Turkey for holidays?"

Durani also reminded Indians about the goodwill extended to Turkey after its devastating earthquake in 2023. "How many of you remember 'Operation Dost', where within one hour of earthquake in Turkey, India was the first country to send relief teams. Snakes..." he posted.

Geopolitical commentator and author Swasti Rao said it was important that India notices Turkey's role. "Good to see that Turkish C130 Hercules transport aircraft with Military Cargo landing in Pakistan is being noticed in India. Turkey has been arming Pakistan, with an openly anti-India rhetoric," Rao wrote on X. She added, "We usually only discuss #China." Rao also flagged that Turkey was arming Bangladesh, calling the situation "worrying" and tagging the Prime Minister's Office and Defence Ministry.

China has also backed Pakistan's position after the Pahalgam attack, calling for a "swift and fair investigation" and expressing support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests.

