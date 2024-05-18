Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea, calls it 'infructuous'

The Tis Hazari court on Saturday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, calling it "infructuous." Earlier, Kumar was detained by Delhi Police in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Maliwal filed an FIR against Kumar on Friday, alleging that he slapped her seven to eight times, kicked her in the chest, stomach, and pelvis area, and threatened to kill her.

After the court's verdict, Delhi CM Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of targeting his party. He announced that he, along with all Aam Aadmi Party leaders, MLAs, and MPs, would go to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Sunday. "You are seeing how they are targeting us. They are arresting our leaders one by one," Kejriwal said.

On Saturday, AAP released a second CCTV footage showing the Rajya Sabha MP leaving Kejriwal's residence on the day of the incident. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, referring to the video, claimed that Maliwal is lying.

“In this video, neither her clothes are torn, or she is unable to walk or her head is injured … She is clearly lying.” Earlier in the day, Atishi said that Maliwal was in contact with BJP leaders. Urging for an impartial probe in the case, Atishi said, “BJP used her as a pawn during the elections. She was in touch with BJP leaders. If Delhi Police conducts an impartial investigation in this case, everything will become clear,” Atishi said.