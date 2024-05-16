Swati Maliwal assault allegations: NCW summons Bibhav Kumar, former PS to Arvind Kejriwal, on May 17

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned Bibhav Kumar, former personal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CMs official residence in Delhi. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the NCW asked Kumar to appear before it in-person on May 17 at 11:00 am.

"The National Commission for Women had taken suo motu cognisance of the media post captioned 'DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her', wherein it was reportd Ms Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief has alleged that Pvt Secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM's residence," the NCW said in its letter.

Meanwhile, Kumar was seen accompanying Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday. He was also seen with AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at the airport.

Singh said at a joint press conference with Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that AAP has given a clear statement on the Swati Maliwal issue. He further said that politics should not be done on the issue.

Singh further said that during the wrestlers protests last year, "Swati Maliwal, who was chair of the Delhi Commission for Women then, was roughed up by police officers when she visited the demonstration site at night."

Speaking on the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's official residence, Akhilesh Yadav said there are other issues more important. "There are other issues that are more important than this," he said.

Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to form an internal panel to investigate the assault allegations levelled by the AAP Rajya Sabha MP. AAP has asked Maliwal to give her statement in the matter, India Today reported citing sources.

As per sources, Sanjay Singh has been asked to mediate in the matter. Swati has demanded strict action against Kumar, sources added. On May 13, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the CM's official residence in Delhi. She is yet to file an official complaint in the case.