Business Today
NEWS

Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat email, investigation underway

The email was sent by unknown individuals, and prompted the police and the local bomb squad to quickly arrive at the hotel to conduct a thorough investigation, DCP for Central Bengaluru, Shekhar HT, said.

Bomb threat was received on Saturday morning. Bomb threat was received on Saturday morning.

Local authorities were sent to a tizzy after Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru received an anonymous bomb threat email on September 28. Taj West End is a well-known establishment that frequently hosts high-profile guests, including politicians and cricketers. 

The email was sent by unknown individuals, and prompted the police and the local bomb squad to quickly arrive at the hotel to conduct a thorough investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, Shekhar HT, told ANI. 

The Taj West End is a heritage hotel. Classified under the Taj Group’s business hotels section, the 133-year-old hotel is considered the oldest hotel in the city and is frequented by prominent politicians and cricketers. 

Authorities are working to ascertain if the threat is a hoax. They are also on the lookout for the miscreants behind the email. Further updates are underway as investigation goes on. 

Published on: Sep 28, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
