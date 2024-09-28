Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat email, investigation underway

Local authorities were sent to a tizzy after Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru received an anonymous bomb threat email on September 28. Taj West End is a well-known establishment that frequently hosts high-profile guests, including politicians and cricketers.

The email was sent by unknown individuals, and prompted the police and the local bomb squad to quickly arrive at the hotel to conduct a thorough investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, Shekhar HT, told ANI.

The Taj West End is a heritage hotel. Classified under the Taj Group’s business hotels section, the 133-year-old hotel is considered the oldest hotel in the city and is frequented by prominent politicians and cricketers.

Authorities are working to ascertain if the threat is a hoax. They are also on the lookout for the miscreants behind the email. Further updates are underway as investigation goes on.