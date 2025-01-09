scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Taking money like an infinite ATM': X user blasts govt for random speed limits on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Feedback

'Taking money like an infinite ATM': X user blasts govt for random speed limits on Mumbai-Pune expressway

According to the user, drivers are being fined despite adhering to reasonable speeds, as the authorities have not clearly communicated the speed limits.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Frustrated traveller highlights speeding fine issues on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Frustrated traveller highlights speeding fine issues on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

An X user, The Kaipullai, has sparked an online discussion about the lack of clarity on speed limits and the prevalence of fines on the Mumbai-Pune route, calling it a "money hack" by the government.  

In a post shared on Thursday, The Kaipullai criticised the recent installation of speed cameras across the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and nearby areas, including Vashi, Panvel, and Pune. According to the user, drivers are being fined despite adhering to reasonable speeds, as the authorities have not clearly communicated the speed limits.  

"Every time you now travel from Mumbai to Pune, in addition to the toll, always factor in paying Rs 2000 as a speeding fine," the user wrote. He recounted driving cautiously on cruise control during a recent journey, only to receive a challan for going 70 kmph on a road in Panvel where the speed limit was allegedly 60 kmph.

"Looks like our govt has stumbled on an infinite money hack, where they can randomly assign speed limits, without informing the motorists and then keep taking money from them like an infinite ATM," the user commented.  

The post has drawn attention to a growing concern among travellers, who feel burdened by unexpected fines and a lack of clear signage on speed limits. Many netizens echoed similar sentiments, urging the authorities to provide better clarity on speed restrictions and avoid penalising drivers unfairly. 

Sanjay Lazar, an aviation expert, also said that he went through a similar experience a few months ago. According to Lazar, he was driving at 65kmph speed and got fined. Tagging Pune authorities, he said they need to look long and hard and remove these obstacles and deliberate speed traps. 

In the past, the Transport Ministry has faced criticism over high toll charges.

In June 2024, Sandeep Manudhane, an entrepreneur, urged the Centre to remove all highway tolls. After paying multiple taxes in the name of infra creation etc, they still charge heavy tolls everywhere, he wrote. "And instead of steadily reducing, and finally ending the same, they are raising the tolls. This is pure extortionate taxation. End all tolls."

One user highlighted a specific instance where they paid Rs 760 in toll for a 500 km journey, suggesting that the fee was excessive even considering recent road improvements. "Ended up paying Rs 760 toll for a 500 km journey today. A bit excessive methinks even by recent road improvement standards," wrote Birender Dhanoa. 

 

Published on: Jan 09, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement