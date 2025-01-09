'Taking money like an infinite ATM': X user blasts govt for random speed limits on Mumbai-Pune expressway

An X user, The Kaipullai, has sparked an online discussion about the lack of clarity on speed limits and the prevalence of fines on the Mumbai-Pune route, calling it a "money hack" by the government.

In a post shared on Thursday, The Kaipullai criticised the recent installation of speed cameras across the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and nearby areas, including Vashi, Panvel, and Pune. According to the user, drivers are being fined despite adhering to reasonable speeds, as the authorities have not clearly communicated the speed limits.

"Every time you now travel from Mumbai to Pune, in addition to the toll, always factor in paying Rs 2000 as a speeding fine," the user wrote. He recounted driving cautiously on cruise control during a recent journey, only to receive a challan for going 70 kmph on a road in Panvel where the speed limit was allegedly 60 kmph.

— The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) January 8, 2025



Because now the entire road, including one's in Vashi, Panvel and Pune have speed cameras installed, but govt conveniently skipped telling us the speed… — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) January 8, 2025

"Looks like our govt has stumbled on an infinite money hack, where they can randomly assign speed limits, without informing the motorists and then keep taking money from them like an infinite ATM," the user commented.

The post has drawn attention to a growing concern among travellers, who feel burdened by unexpected fines and a lack of clear signage on speed limits. Many netizens echoed similar sentiments, urging the authorities to provide better clarity on speed restrictions and avoid penalising drivers unfairly.

Sanjay Lazar, an aviation expert, also said that he went through a similar experience a few months ago. According to Lazar, he was driving at 65kmph speed and got fined. Tagging Pune authorities, he said they need to look long and hard and remove these obstacles and deliberate speed traps.

— Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) January 9, 2025



I was doing 65 kmph ; got fined as it was apparently a 60 kmph zone - ON THE EXPRESSWAY !



(It’s coming down hill to the food mall and it’s the widest part of the expressway, signage invisible)



It’s a driver fine honey trap by… — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) January 9, 2025

In the past, the Transport Ministry has faced criticism over high toll charges.

In June 2024, Sandeep Manudhane, an entrepreneur, urged the Centre to remove all highway tolls. After paying multiple taxes in the name of infra creation etc, they still charge heavy tolls everywhere, he wrote. "And instead of steadily reducing, and finally ending the same, they are raising the tolls. This is pure extortionate taxation. End all tolls."

One user highlighted a specific instance where they paid Rs 760 in toll for a 500 km journey, suggesting that the fee was excessive even considering recent road improvements. "Ended up paying Rs 760 toll for a 500 km journey today. A bit excessive methinks even by recent road improvement standards," wrote Birender Dhanoa.