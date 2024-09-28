Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Hosur, no one hurt

A major fire broke out at the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) facility near Hosur in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district early Saturday morning.

The fire reportedly started around 5:30 am in the mobile phone accessories painting unit located in Uddanapalli, near Nagamangalam. Thick smoke quickly spread across the area, causing panic among workers and local residents.

Around 1,500 workers were on duty during the first shift when the incident occurred.

Emergency response was swift, with seven fire tenders deployed to evacuate all employees from the premises. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. However, three employees who experienced respiratory issues were taken to a private hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: A major fire breaks out at a Tata manufacturing unit in Hosur. More details are awaited.



(Source- Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/mTfUnh8VJH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2024

A spokesperson for Tata Electronics Private Limited confirmed the incident, stating: "There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interests of our employees and other stakeholders."

More than 100 police personnel were deployed to the scene, instructing all workers to vacate the facility as a precaution. The fire’s cause remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

TEPL, which employs around 4,500 workers and operates on a 500-acre facility, is a key player in producing iPhone accessories and runs its operations 24/7 in shifts.