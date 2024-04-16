Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting for all 39 seats in Phase-I; Check full details here

Tamil Nadu, the fourth largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal, is set to go for polls in the first phase on April 19. The southern state, which has so far witnessed a bi-polar contest between AIADMK and DMK, is expected to witness a three-way fight, with the BJP-led NDA making all-out efforts to increase its footprints on the Dravidian turf. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats. For the first time, the BJP under the leadership of its firebrand leader K Annamalai is hoping to record double-digit vote share.

Annamalai, former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer, is contesting from Coimbatore. He is up against DMK's Ganapathi P Rajkumar, 'Singai' G Ramachandran from AIADMK, and NTK's Kalamani Jagannathan.

The key battles are expected to happen in these constituencies: Thiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

Last time, in the 2019 elections, DMK won 38 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. This time, it might be even easier for them because of the vote divison between the AIADMK and BJP as they are not contesting together.

The DMK is contesting with Congress and seven other smaller parties. The ruling party is contesting on 22 seats, the Congress (9 seats), CPI(M) (2), CPI (2), Indian Muslim League (1), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (1), and Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), whose candidate will use the DMK symbol.

On the other hand, the AIADMK is contesting on 34 seats and leads an alliance with four parties, including the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (5 seats). Additionally, candidates from Puthiya Tamilagam and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest using the AIADMK symbol.

Meanwhile, BJP is contesting on 23 seats and has forged an alliance with nine other parties. These include the Pattali Makkal Katchi (10 seats), Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) (3), and factions of the AIADMK, like former chief minister O. Pannerselvam (1) standing as an independent, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (2) led by TTV Dhinakaran. Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Puthiya Needhi Katchi, and Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will each contest using the BJP symbol.

In the upcoming election, there will be head-to-head contests among candidates from the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP in ten constituencies, including Coimbatore, Chennai North, Chennai South, Vellore, and others. Particularly in Chennai South, the competition features the current MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK), J. Jayavardhan (AIADMK), and Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP).

The election in the state is centered on several key issues. Firstly, the DMK-Congress alliance emphasizes federalism, portraying the BJP as a threat to minority and Dalit communities. They also criticize perceived biases against Tamil students in exams like NEET.

Opposition parties are bringing attention to corruption allegations against Stalin's family, the drug trade, and the high electricity prices in the state. These issues are shaping the narrative of the election campaign.