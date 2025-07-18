Tata Sons has launched the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust in Mumbai, pledging ₹500 crore in support of the victims and first responders of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives. The Trust, jointly funded by Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, will offer financial aid, medical support, and infrastructure rebuilding for those affected by the disaster.

“Tata Sons today formalised and completed the registration of a public charitable trust in Mumbai. The Trust will be called ‘The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust’, dedicated to the victims of the unfortunate accident of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad,” the company said in an official statement.

The Trust’s mandate includes support for dependents of the deceased, those seriously injured, and individuals who were directly or collaterally impacted by the crash. In addition, it aims to provide assistance to first responders, medical and disaster relief professionals, government personnel, and social workers who were involved in rescue and recovery operations.

The Trust will be overseen by a five-member Board of Trustees. The first two trustees appointed are S Padmanabhan, a long-time Tata veteran, and Sidharth Sharma, General Counsel at Tata Sons. The remaining members will be appointed in due course, the company confirmed.

Out of the pledged ₹500 crore, ₹250 crore will come from Tata Sons and Tata Trusts to fund philanthropic efforts. These include:

Ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of the deceased

Medical assistance for those with severe injuries

Reconstruction support for damaged infrastructure, including the B J Medical College Hostel

The initiative follows one of the deadliest air disasters in India’s aviation history. On June 12, 2025, an Air India aircraft operated by the Tata Group crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane, en route to Delhi, crashed in the Meghani Nagar area at around 1:40 pm, killing 241 out of 242 people on board.

Air India later confirmed the casualty count on X, stating: “The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities.”