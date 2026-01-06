India's Pinaka rocket artillery system - one of the Indian Army's frontline long-range firepower assets - is set to undergo a major overhaul and upgrade as Tata Advanced Systems has been awarded a supply order to support the programme.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tata Advanced Systems said it has received the order to support the Indian Army's 510 Advance Base Workshop (ABW) in the overhaul cum upgradation of in-service first-generation Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and Battery Command Posts (BCPs).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The order was formally handed over by the Indian Army to Tata Advanced Systems during a ceremony in New Delhi, marking a significant public-private partnership in the sustainment of a key artillery system.

According to the company, the programme will leverage Tata's technical expertise, certified spares and close coordination with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure sustained availability and peak performance of the Pinaka weapon system.

Under the collaboration, Tata and 510 ABW will jointly carry out a pilot overhaul of select Pinaka MLRS and BCPs in the initial phase. Once this phase is completed, the remaining Pinaka MLRS and BCPs will be overhauled by 510 ABW of the Corps of EME, with Tata providing critical spares, quality assurance and technical support.

Advertisement

The company said it partnered with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to design and develop the Pinaka MLRS as an all-weather, indirect fire artillery weapon capable of delivering high-volume firepower against critical targets.

Tata said the system has achieved nearly 80% indigenous content, reflecting a high degree of operational and strategic autonomy and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The company has delivered a significant number of Pinaka MLRS units, which are currently operationally deployed by the Indian Army, strengthening its land combat systems portfolio.

What is the Pinaka MLRS?

The Pinaka MLRS is mounted on an 8x8 High Mobility Vehicle that meets the latest emission norms. It features automated "shoot-and-scoot" operations, enabling rapid deployment and high survivability in difficult terrain.

Advertisement

The system uses a microprocessor-based all-electric servo drive system, coupled with an Inertial Navigation System-based digital control and positioning system, giving it a "Net Centric" capability that enables precise targeting in minimal time.

The launcher fires Pinaka Mk-I rockets and is designed to fire guided rockets with different types of warheads with minimal modifications. Tata Advanced Systems said it continues to support DRDO on the development of new guided variants with extended ranges of 120 km and 300 km.

Its modular design and TASL-DRDO software make the system "future proof", allowing new rockets to be integrated seamlessly with the launcher.

Pinaka programme

Tata Advanced Systems has collaborated with DRDO on the Pinaka MLRS since 1989. The company secured a contract in 2006 for the second Pinaka Regiment, followed by a repeat order in 2016 and a 2020 contract apportioning two of six additional regiments to Tata.