Techie who quit US startup after 'heated' review faces ‘over 80%’ deduction from final salary by Indian founders

A former employee of a startup founded by Indian professionals in the US has taken to Reddit to share his experience of the toxic work environment at the company. After completing two years with the company, the individual decided to leave following a heated discussion during a performance review with the founders, which underscored existing workplace tensions.

The situation further deteriorated when the employee's final month's salary was reduced by around 80% citing a health insurance premium. This deduction was unexpected, as the offer letter had stated that health insurance would be provided by the company without any deduction mentioned. "I confronted them about this, but the conversation turned toxic," the techie posted.

Additionally, the company had given the techie an M2 MacBook for work purposes, which they now demand to be returned. "I asked them to clarify the policy regarding deduction , but instead of a proper response, the conversation with HR also escalated into another toxic argument," the Reddit post read.

For now, the Redditor has not refused to return the device but has also not agreed. "I did mention that if they want to take a legal route, I am open to that," the Redditor shared.

However, a user replied: "If you choose to retain the computer as leverage, be prepared for things to get ugly."

"Since your bridges are burnt anyway, I think it is good for you to discuss with a lawyer on your options," another user replied.

Another user suggested: "Tell them you'll return the laptop only when full F&F is received. No emails/written communication, only verbal. Have seen one of my colleagues do this in the past. Always works."

