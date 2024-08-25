'Tejashwi doesn't know what GDP and GDP growth are': Prashant Kishor's scathing attack on ex-Bihar dy CM

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Sunday hit out at Bihar's former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, saying the JDU leader can speak on caste and extortion, but not development. Kishor, who is set to take a poll plunge, suggested that Tejashwi does not have any understanding about development.

"Comments can be made if Tejashwi Yadav speaks on caste, extortion, liquor mafia, crime... but if Tejashwi Yadav discusses development model, it is laughable," he said while responding to a question.

Kishor said the RJD had been in power for the last 15 years. "He (Tejashwi) does not know what GDP and GDP growth are, and is talking about the development story of Bihar. As far as crime is concerned, when Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy CM six months ago, Bihar was Switzerland for him and after six months Bihar has become a gutter. If today, Nitish Kumar joins Mahagathbandhan, Bihar will again start looking great to him," the poll strategist said.

The Jan Suraaj chief reiterated that his party will contest all 243 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. He will launch his party on October 2. "In 2025, Jan Suraaj will contest on 243 seats and at least 40 women candidates will be nominated," the poll strategist said while speaking to reporters.

Kishor, who is known for his political advisory, said that if his party gets another five year, it will train 70-80 women leaders. "Till the time women do not get economic independence, their equal participation is not possible. In 2025, when the Jan Suraaj government is formed, then no one will be forced to leave Bihar for a job of Rs 10,000-12,000. We have prepared a complete blueprint for this," he added.

Bihar is expected to go to polls early next year. While the contest is largely between NDA and RJD-led coalition, this time Prashant Kishor's entry could make it a trilateral fight. Prashant Kishor earlier this year said that he was confident his party would form the next government in Bihar.