Telangana: 20 street dogs killed by man, five wounded in Mahabubnagar; killer seen in car

A man in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, allegedly shot and killed 20 stray dogs and injured five others on Friday night. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for animal welfare action.

The incident came to attention when residents discovered 20 stray dogs deceased and five others injured on the streets of Ponnakal village on Friday morning. Subsequently, they reported the matter to the police.

A case has been filed by a panchayat official, and a police official mentioned that it falls under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to killing or maiming animals. Additionally, relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Arms Act have been invoked. The case has been registered at Addakal Police Station.

An ongoing investigation is in progress to ascertain the identities of the perpetrators, as mentioned by the official.

According to a preliminary inquiry, an eyewitness asserted that the individual responsible for the crime arrived in a car.

As per information reported by The Times of India, the police are still in the process of determining the motive behind the crime.

Bhoothpur Police Inspector M Ramakrishna informed TOI that the incident took place during the timeframe of 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

“According to the locals, after midnight, a few masked men came in the car and fired at the dogs with a gun. Around 20-25 dogs were killed in the incident and several others were injured. We have filed a complaint to the police officials in this incident," ANI quoted Adulapuram Goutham, an activist from the Stray Animal Foundation of India, said.

