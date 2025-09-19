Telangana techie shot dead by police in the US; family says reason unclear, seeks help to bring mortal remains back

A 29-year-old man from Telangana's Mahabubnagar district was shot dead by police in the US following a reported scuffle with his roommate, his family said on Thursday. Mohammed Nizamuddin, a software professional in California, was allegedly killed by Santa Clara Police on September 3. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Advertisement

Related Articles

His father, Hasnuddin, said he was informed of the shooting only on Thursday morning. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he requested assistance in bringing his son's body back to Mahabubnagar.

"I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead," he wrote, seeking urgent help from Indian officials in Washington and San Francisco.

Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT), shared the family's appeal with the media and urged the government to intervene. Nizamuddin had completed his MS in the US before taking up work as a software professional there, his father added.

According to police, officers responded to the incident around 6:18 am on September 3 and encountered the suspect armed with a knife. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. Police Chief Cory Morgan said the fight between the two roommates escalated into violence before officers arrived.

Advertisement

Police stated that Nizamuddin was allegedly holding a knife and threatening to attack again when they forced entry into the home. "Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe the officer's actions prevented further harm and clearly saved at least one life," Morgan said. Two knives were recovered from the scene.