'The blood of a lion runs in my veins. This fight is far from over': Zeeshan Siddique's challenge to his father Baba's killers

Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, boldly addressed his father's killers, declaring that "the fight is far from over." In an emotional post on X, he stated he is "alive, relentless, and ready," calling himself the "son of a lion."

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion-and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins," he wrote.

Congress MLA Zeeshan expressed his determination after the murder of his father, Baba Siddique. He stated, "I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS, and READY."

Last week, Zeeshan demanded justice for his father, Baba Siddique, who was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai by three attackers.

In the post, Zeeshan wrote, "My father lost his life protecting the poor and innocent. My family is broken, but his death must not be politicized or go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!"

Two of the three shooters involved in Baba Siddique's murder have been arrested. Zeeshan Siddique, Baba's son, was also a target of the attackers.

Last week, the police arrested five people for helping the killers with logistics. Those arrested were identified as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi, and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

"The interrogation by police revealed that the Sapre-led module had demanded Rs 50 lakh from the mediator to kill Baba Siddique. But that did not work out. So, due to the disagreement over the contract, they decided to back out," an official said on Saturday.

Two of the five arrested suspects, Nitin Sapre and Ram Kanoujia, had conducted surveillance of Baba Siddique's office before the murder. They also monitored his home and office twice, capturing photos and videos. These were sent to Shubham Lonkar.

Lonkar later posted on social media, claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and stated that Siddique was targeted due to his close association with actor Salman Khan.

The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, along with masterminds Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, are still on the run. The police have issued a look-out circular (LOC) to track them down.