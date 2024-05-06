'The idea was to tell lies 1000 times so that people believe...': BJP's Ujjwal Nikam reacts to allegations against him over 26/11

BJP's Ujjwal Nikam hit out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday for his remarks in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by calling it 'completely baseless.'

While reacting to the allegations of being called a 'traitor', Nikam said, "Vijay's idea was to tell lies 1000 times so that people believe that it is the truth. We Indians are intelligent people and we are not going to swayed away by baseless allegations. Not only that Ajmal Kasab had given the judicial confession in which he said that when they were returning from Kama hospital, they saw a police jeep arriving nearby and started firing, which led to the death of 3 policemen."

VIDEO | Here's how BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Seat and advocate Ujjwal Nikam reacted to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calling him 'traitor'.



"I am reminded of Hitler's regime. We Indians are intelligent people. Karkare was killed by RSS people. They…

This comes after Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, labeled Nikam as 'traitor.' He accused Nikam of concealing information suggesting that Hemant Karkare, then Maharashtra ATS chief, was not killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 terror attack. Instead, Wadettiwar claimed that Karkare fell victim to a bullet fired by a policeman associated with the RSS.

"We sent the whole evidence to Pakistan. The motive by opposition is to create confusion and malign the image of Ujjwal Nikam. People will show them their place on May 20," Nikam elaborated.

"This false propaganda is being peddled to tarnish my image without any rational foundation and they are thinking that I maligned the image of Congress," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing the Congress and its leader Vijay Wadettiwar of spreading falsehoods and tarnishing the reputation of BJP's Mumbai North Central candidate, lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.