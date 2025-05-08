'The timing of India & Pakistan war...': US entrepreneur hits at China connection

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, American entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David has stirred debate with a post on X linking the flare-up to China’s discomfort over Apple’s manufacturing pivot.

“The moment Apple & others announce moving business away from China to India, this happens,” he wrote. “Tariffs are destroying 🇨🇳 & this is their way of causing chaos for the one country that can take business away from them.”

His remarks come as Apple prepares to dramatically expand iPhone production in India—an economic shift that could alter global supply chains.

Apple is making its most decisive supply chain move yet, with plans to manufacture $40 billion (₹3.36 lakh crore) worth of iPhones in India by the end of FY26. This would cover up to 80% of iPhone demand in the US, significantly reducing the company’s reliance on Chinese factories.

CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that, starting from the April–June 2025 quarter, “most iPhones sold in the US will be made in India.” Apple is partnering with Foxconn and Tata Electronics to scale up operations through new and expanded manufacturing facilities across India.

India has already emerged as a key part of Apple’s supply network, accounting for 18–20% of global iPhone production in 2024. That number is expected to rise to 25–30% by 2025.

The Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has played a central role in supporting this shift, offering incentives and a stable policy environment that make India an attractive alternative to China.

Meanwhile, Apple is also diversifying production of other products—relocating iPad, MacBook, and AirPods manufacturing to Vietnam. It is simultaneously deepening its retail footprint in India, with several new stores planned for 2025.

According to reports, China is attempting to delay Apple’s transition by slowing the export of key manufacturing equipment. Despite this, Apple appears firm on its strategy to de-risk its operations and tap into India’s growing market.

