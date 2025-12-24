Theatres aren't going anywhere: PVR's Ajay Bijli plays down OTT threat

India’s cinema industry is making a strong comeback after the pandemic, with audiences returning in large numbers and collections reaching impressive levels. PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said in a podcast with Business Today that the movie business is thriving and continues to be a key part of the country’s entertainment landscape, dismissing lingering concerns about the sector’s survival.

Bijli highlighted that the first half of the year has already shown robust performance, with public-domain numbers reporting collections of around Rs 450 crore. “The third quarter has started very well. October was probably one of our best months, and December is shaping up to be one of the best months of all time,” he said, adding that over 8 million people have already visited cinemas this year. These figures, Bijli noted, underline how quickly audiences are returning to theatres and enjoying the cinema experience after a long period of uncertainty.

Addressing post-COVID survival concerns, Bijli said: “Those survival conversations were way back in 2021–22. Now we are thriving, touchwood. We are back, and it’s like any other infrastructure business, similar to hotels. Cinemas in India are really an important business which is here to stay.” He emphasised that the cinema industry has regained its footing and is steadily growing, much like other traditional sectors that are not considered “new age” or high-tech but continue to thrive.

Bijli also explained that cinemas coexist with home entertainment rather than being replaced by it. “People have kitchens at home and access to Swiggy, Zomato and streaming services, yet they still go out to restaurants. Similarly, people will watch online content at home but will also go out to watch movies on the big screen. It’s very much part of our DNA and part of the entertainment options people seek,” he said. This, he added, shows that cinema-going remains a cultural and social activity that audiences value beyond the convenience of at-home viewing.

He further noted that all stakeholders now recognise the importance of cinemas as a core part of entertainment in India. “It’s not going anywhere,” Bijli said, underlining that the sector has firmly recovered and continues to play a significant role in the country’s entertainment ecosystem. With footfalls and revenues climbing steadily, cinemas are not only surviving—they are thriving in the post-pandemic era.