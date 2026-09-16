'There is no boundary between Pakistan and China': India rejects joint commission over Indian territory

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position on the issue was "clear and consistent". "Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis," Jaiswal said.

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India has consistently maintained that Pakistan’s handing over of territories, including the Shaksgam Valley, to China in 1963 was illegal and unacceptable.

New Delhi has also opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor because part of it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The MEA spokesperson said India has never recognised the China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963. The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India", he said.

"We have never recognised the so-called 'China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement' of 1963 and have consistently maintained that it is illegal and invalid," Jaiswal said.

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He said India opposes and rejects any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation. "Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India's sovereignty over these territories," he said.

Jaiswal also called on Pakistan to vacate the areas under its occupation. "Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate areas under its illegal and forcible occupation."

(With inputs from PTI)

