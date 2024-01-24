'There is no lehar (Ram wave)': Rahul Gandhi calls 'Pran Pratishtha' a BJP event

ongress leader Rahul Gandhi called the January 22 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony as a "political programme" of the BJP, dismissing claims that it had generated any wave (Lehar) among the people.

"There is nothing as such (Lehar). It is BJP's event. Narendra Modi ji addressed the gathering there and held a function, it's fine. But we have our clarity- five pillars of justice to strengthen the country," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Assam.

The Guwahati Police has filed a case against Gandhi and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking crowd in the state where is taking part in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Gandhi dared the BJP-ruled state to file "as many cases as they can" but still he will not be intimidated.

The Congress leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the action, calling him the "most corrupt Chief Minister".

"I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me", he added.

Congress had turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had declined the invitation to the grand event in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS and BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya," the Congress said in a statement.