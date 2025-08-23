‘They have a history of overlooking their history’: Jaishankar on US-Pakistan ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today took a sharp dig at Washington’s long-standing ties with Islamabad, remarking that the US and Pakistan share “a history with each other, and a history of overlooking their history.”

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar alluded to America’s past engagement with Pakistan’s military establishment, noting, “It is the same military that went into Abbottabad (in Pakistan) and found who there?” — a clear reference to al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden being killed in a covert US operation on Pakistani soil in 2011.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The minister’s comments came amid a period of strain in India-US relations, triggered by President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods over India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Jaishankar noted that trade is now the “major issue” between New Delhi and Washington, especially after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, including a 25% penalty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

“We’ve not had a US president who has conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that’s not limited to India,” he remarked, calling Trump’s approach a significant shift from traditional diplomacy.

At the same time, Jaishankar dismissed US allegations that India was “profiteering” by refining Russian crude and selling it to Europe at premium prices. “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it,” he said.

Advertisement

Rejecting suggestions that New Delhi might tilt towards Beijing due to friction with Washington, Jaishankar cautioned against oversimplified readings of India’s foreign policy choices.