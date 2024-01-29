'This is Sanatan Bharat, not Muslim country': Imam hits back after getting fatwa for attending 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla

Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation (AIIO) Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Monday said that a fatwa has been issued against him for attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's newly-built Ram Temple. The Imam said that he had been getting threatening calls, asking him to apologise.

"As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls from the evening of January 22. I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats," he said, adding that those who love him and love the nation will support him. "Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime. I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want."

#WATCH | Delhi | Fatwa issued against Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi after he attended the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



He says, "As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth… pic.twitter.com/iVe2bA3s1X — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

The cleric said the fatwa against him had been issued on behalf of Mufti Sabir Hussaini, who has raised four points. According to the Imam, Hussaini has asked him to resign or face the consequences.

The Imam also talked about the four points based on which the fatwa has been issued. He said the first point was: "Why did you attend the Pran Pratishtha? You are the chief Imam, you have no right to go. Therefore, the fatwa of Kufr has been issued on you."

The second point, according to him, says that the Imam committed a crime by keeping humanity over religion. The third point says that Imam made a mistake by saying the nation was above everything else.

Hitting back at Hussaini, the Imam said this is not a Muslim country, this is Sanatan Bharat. He said he would issue another fatwa to challenge this one. "I am not living in a Muslim country. This does not apply to me. I'll challenge it," he said. "I have informed the Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Delhi police commissioner about it and have called a meeting of all Imams."

Ilyasi, who was invited to the programme, attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Speaking on the occasion, the Imam had said: "This is the face of new India. Our biggest religion is humanity. For us, the nation is first."