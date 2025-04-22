A social media user recently shared on Reddit that she was invited to an upscale pre-wedding dinner in India and this was not one of the traditional events associated with an Indian wedding. The user mentioned that the event was a friends' night out and was good.

Since the event was not a traditional one, the guests expected many surprises except this one surprise that hit them all like a bolt out of the blue. As per this post, the guests were asked to contribute a huge amount.

"Now comes the weird part - at the end of the dinner, which was a set menu of food and drinks, all the guests were asked to contribute a pretty hefty sum for the dinner. This threw me off because I was not carrying cash, but also I was not expecting to have to pay anything, and definitely not such a large sum," the Reddit user said.

But how much were the user and her friends required to pay for this dinner? While replying to one of the many comments under the post, the user revealed that they had to pay ₹15,000 per person for the dinner. The Redditor also mentioned they ordered expensive alcohol, including champagne, so the cost would have added up.

Furthermore, the user mentioned that she was shocked by how the evening played out.

"I'm just thinking days later, that if it was just friends getting together, why was it not made clear upfront that payment was expected? And why was there a set menu if we were paying anyway? Why couldn't we just order what we wanted and pay for that?"

The post certainly did not go down well with Reddit users, with many saying that they would have walked out instantly if they were asked to shell out such a hefty amount.

"15k per person??? Damn of it was 3k or something it was manageable, 15k per person is criminal. Did everyone else pay happily?? Because I wouldn't have paid that much tbh," a user asked.

"I would straight up walk out if I was expected to pay 15k without notice, that too for a set menu! This is absolutely bizarre to me," yet another user wrote.

"15k for a dinner?! WTF. The price per plate is never more than 5k for a normal wedding. Moreover, a heads-up would have been expected. This is definitely not normal and I'm surprised that no-one created a scene," another user commented.

"Its so off etiquette wise. Person who invites pays always. Or its discussed in advance if you’re expected to pay. This would turn me off even though I have no issues paying, its just the etiquette of it," a fourth user noted.