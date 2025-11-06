This time Trump says 8 jets were shot down during India-Pakistan conflict

After reiterating multiple times that seven planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict in May, US President Donald Trump has now said that it was actually eight planes. The eighth one, he said, was “badly wounded” as he again took credit for the ceasefire negotiation between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, Trump repeated that he helped end multiple wars, including India and Pakistan. Despite New Delhi’s denials about the inclusion of a third party in the negotiations, Trump has doubled down on the role he claimed he played in the ceasefire.

“In eight months I ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, and Congo and Rwanda, that were going on for a long time... Pakistan and India,” he said. “You know, I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them, and then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper... I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded... Eight planes were shot down essentially," Trump stated.

“I said, this is war, and they are going at it. And they are two nuclear nations. I said, ‘I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace',” said Trump, repeating a claim he had made multiple times. Trump said he refused to sign trade deals with India and Pakistan unless they stopped the war. He had also credited tariffs for the resolution.

"The two nations said 'No way. This has nothing to do...’ I said, ‘It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other'. A day later, I get a call saying, 'We made peace'. They stopped. I said, 'Thank you. Let's do trade'. Isn't that great? Tariffs did that… Without tariffs, that would have never happened," Trump said amid applause.

He had repeated the same last week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. Trump said he threatened to impose 250 per cent tariff on both the countries, which essentially meant they would never be able to do business because no one can sell anything for 250 per cent. He said they both understood that and within 48 hours decided to stop the war. In that speech he had said seven planes were shot down.

In Miami he said, he helped solve the conflict between Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan and Cambodia and Thailand. Some of these wars, he said, were 32 years old. “One was 38 years old. I got some of these settled in an hour. No help from the United Nations at all," Trump said.

Trump, since May 10, has repeatedly claimed on social media that he helped settle tensions between India and Pakistan by announcing a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by Washington. He has made this claim over 60 times, while India continued to consistently deny any third-party intervention in the matter. The Indian government has maintained that it was not involved in any external mediation.