'This was the first time': Ranya Rao reveals she learnt how to smuggle gold from YouTube

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case has taken a significant turn as she was intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) upon her arrival from Dubai to Bengaluru. Rao was found in possession of gold bars weighing 14.2 kg, valued at ₹12.56 crore.

During subsequent investigations, searches at her residence revealed additional gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore. Ranya Rao, who admitted to smuggling gold for the first time, reportedly learnt the techniques required for concealing gold from YouTube.

She stated, "This was the first time I smuggled gold from Dubai to Bengaluru," claiming no prior experience in similar activities. Despite the confession, she allegedly did not cooperate fully during her three-day DRI custody.

The Special Court for Economic Offences recently reserved her bail plea till Friday. In court, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) highlighted that Ranya bypassed security measures by exploiting airport protocols intended for senior officials. The protocol officer, upon questioning, admitted to facilitating her security clearance based on instructions from the police department.

The case has also led to speculations about a possible nexus between Ranya Rao and some ministers, which have been dismissed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "It is just a rumour and the game plan of the BJP. No minister abets a crime," he asserted. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an internal investigation into the alleged misuse of protocol rules.

Ranya’s stepfather, Ramchandra Rao, DGP of Karnataka Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, is believed to have influenced the protocol officer’s actions. However, the allegations remain under scrutiny as the DRI and CBI continue their investigations.

Senior leaders, including TB Jayachandra, have echoed the Deputy Chief Minister's dismissal of the alleged ministerial links, challenging the opposition to substantiate their claims. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah awaits a confidential report from Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta on the misuse of protocol privileges.

The incident has raised concerns about airport security protocols after high-profile figures, including Shivakumar, expressed surprise at how significant quantities of gold passed through the supposedly stringent checks at Kempegowda International Airport. "When I came back from Dubai, they made me remove my ring, watch and belt. I am surprised how 14 kg of gold was smuggled through despite the presence of high security," he remarked.