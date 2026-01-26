Thrilled to see US-made aircraft in Indian sky...: Sergio Gor praises US–India defence ties after Republic Day parade

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Sunday conveyed Republic Day wishes, describing it as a privilege to attend the parade for the first time and underscoring the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

In a post on X, Gor said he was “honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time,” calling it a celebration of India’s Constitution and its democratic values. He also highlighted the participation of U.S.-manufactured aircraft in the flypast, terming it “a strong symbol of the depth and strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership.”

His remarks come at a time of renewed diplomatic engagement between the two nations, even as differences on trade continue. On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met a visiting delegation from the US Congress, with talks centred on trade issues, defence and security cooperation, and wider geopolitical challenges.

Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 26, 2026

The interaction is significant as India–US relations have faced pressure following Washington’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty linked to India’s imports of Russian oil. Ongoing trade negotiations have remained stalled amid the continuing tariff dispute.

Despite this, US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence about the future of bilateral trade relations. At Davos 2026, Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that a trade deal with India is still very much on the table.

“I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He’s a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal,” Trump said, signalling possible progress despite recent trade tensions.

The exchange of statements and high-level interactions around Republic Day reflect efforts by both countries to steady ties and advance strategic as well as economic cooperation.

77th Republic Day

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand parade along Delhi’s Kartavya Path, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution and holding the celebrations for the first time since Operation Sindoor. Set against the patriotic strains of Vande Mataram, the parade highlighted the country’s military strength alongside its rich cultural heritage.

One of the key attractions was a tri-services tableau displaying replicas of major weapon systems deployed by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor in early May. The showcase also featured the advanced LR-AShM, a hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging both static and moving targets with multiple payloads at ranges of up to 1,500 km, underscoring India’s rising technological and strategic capabilities.

The parade included 30 tableaux—17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from central ministries and services—centred on the themes “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Together, they celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram and India’s progress driven by self-reliance and diversity.

Adding to the spectacle, the Indian Army unveiled a first-of-its-kind “Battle Array” (Ranbhoomi Vyuh Rachna) formation, reflecting the success of Operation Sindoor and showcasing combat readiness, jointness, and indigenous capabilities under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Celebrated every year on January 26, Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, signifying the country’s emergence as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. The day reflects India’s commitment to the core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that form the foundation of its constitutional framework.