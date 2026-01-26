Republic Day 2026: DRDO displays long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile capability

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its under-development Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM) during India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. The advanced weapon system was represented at the parade by Scientist and Project Director A. Prasad Goud, highlighting a major milestone in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

Designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy, the LR-AShM is capable of engaging both static and moving targets at sea. The missile can carry a range of payloads and has an operational reach of up to 1,500 kilometres, significantly enhancing India’s maritime strike capability.

The LR-AShM follows a quasi-ballistic flight trajectory and operates at hypersonic speeds, initially reaching Mach 10 and sustaining an average speed of around Mach 5 through multiple skip manoeuvres. Its low-altitude, high-speed and highly manoeuvrable flight profile makes it extremely difficult to detect and intercept by enemy ground- and ship-based radar systems.

The missile is powered by a two-stage solid-propellant rocket motor, enabling rapid acceleration and sustained high-speed flight. With the successful development of the LR-AShM, India has entered an exclusive group of nations possessing hypersonic missile technology, marking a significant leap in the country’s strategic and defence capabilities.

DRDO tableau

DRDO will also showcase a dedicated tableau at Bharat Parv, to be held at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31, 2026. The tableau is themed “Naval Technologies for Combat Submarines” and will highlight key indigenous systems developed to enhance the combat capability of conventional submarines of the Indian Navy. These include the Integrated Combat Suite (ICS), Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo (WGHWT) and Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), all of which act as critical force multipliers in underwater warfare.

The Integrated Combat Suite is a next-generation submarine combat management system designed for underwater and anti-submarine operations. By integrating multiple sensors and weapons, it provides comprehensive situational awareness and enables precise tactical decision-making. The system has been developed through collaboration among eight DRDO laboratories, with participation from nearly 150 industry partners and MSMEs across the country.

The Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo is an advanced submarine-launched weapon capable of neutralising modern surface and underwater threats. Designed for high speed and long endurance, it forms the primary weapon system for submarines and supports India’s expanding blue-water naval capabilities.

The AIP system significantly enhances submarine stealth and endurance by enabling prolonged underwater operations. Based on phosphoric acid fuel cell technology with an indigenous hydrogen generator, the modular system is suitable for future submarine platforms.

In addition to the tableau, several DRDO-developed platforms and weapon systems will be displayed by Armed Forces contingents at Kartavya Path. Through these initiatives, DRDO continues to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities and advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.