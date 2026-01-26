Republic Day 2026: BrahMos, S-400 tableau, ‘Sindoor Formation’ fly-past on display

India put military power front and centre on Kartavya Path on Monday, turning its 77th Republic Day parade into a full-spectrum showcase of missiles, armour, mechanised columns and combat aircraft, including weapon systems linked to Operation Sindoor. From BrahMos and Akash to Arjun tanks and attack helicopters, the procession underlined India’s focus on battlefield-ready capability and indigenous platforms, watched by top national leadership and visiting European Union dignitaries.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended as chief guests. The overall theme for the celebrations on the capital’s ceremonial boulevard was 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

President Murmu takes salute as parade gets underway

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

Cultural opening, then straight into combat-ready hardware

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity. The parade was led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer.

The military display then took over, with major weapon systems showcased including BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, rocket launcher 'Suryastra', Main Battle Tank Arjun and an array of indigenously-built military platforms and hardware.

Operation Sindoor tableau and the integrated operations centre draw focus

A tri-services tableau showcasing replicas of major weapon systems deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor in early May was a major attraction. A glass-cased integrated operational centre, depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor with the use of weapons systems such as BrahMos and S-400 missiles rolled down Kartavya Path.

Army’s phased ‘battle array format’ debuts with aerial component

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased 'Battle Array Format' of the Indian Army that included an aerial component. It featured a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Providing aerial support was the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating shaping of the battlefield. The combat elements then followed with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters. Other mechanised columns included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

EU contingent features in first parade appearance outside Europe

A military contingent from the European Union, carrying the military staff flag and flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides, the naval operations of the grouping, also featured at the parade. It was the EU's first participation in such an event outside of Europe.

Among the major weapon systems showcased at the parade were Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS), Brahmos Supersonic cruise missiles and Akash missile systems.

Navy tableau tracks platforms from heritage to frontline capability

The Indian Navy contingent comprised 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as contingent commander, and Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari and Lt Varun Dreveriya as platoon commanders.

It was followed by the Naval tableau that presented a vivid depiction of the theme 'Strong Navy for a Strong Nation'. It depicted a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri.

The tableau featured a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition. In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, will march alongside the tableau.

‘Sindoor Formation’ fly-past closes the airpower sequence

The Indian Air Force contingent comprised four officers and 144 airmen. Its commander was Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

Syncing with the marching contingent was a thrilling fly-past by two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft in 'Spearhead' formation, symbolising the "Sindoor Formation".

DRDO spotlights hypersonic glide missile capability

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM. It is capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads.

(WIth inputs from PTI)