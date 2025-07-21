'Time to hand over JDU reins, any delay...': Ally Upendra Kushwaha's message to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

NDA ally and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday publicly urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to "acknowledge the reality" and relinquish control of the JD(U), saying it was no longer appropriate for him to lead both the government and the party.

"Information received through media and social media suggests that today is the birthday of the respected Nishant Kumar, son of our elder brother, the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar ji," Kushwaha wrote on X. "On this joyful occasion, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to Nishant, who represents the new hope of the JD(U). May God bless him with good health and happiness always."

Using the moment to deliver a pointed message, Kushwaha added, "I make a humble and respectful appeal to Nitish Kumar ji to kindly acknowledge the reality of the current times and circumstances - that it may no longer be appropriate for him to continue managing both the government and the party simultaneously."

He praised Nitish Kumar's contribution to governance and said his experience continues to be vital for the state. However, he added, "On the matter of transferring the responsibility of leading the party - a step that, in my view and in the view of thousands of party workers and leaders, is long overdue - I urge him to take a concrete decision without further delay."

According to Kushwaha, continued delay would harm the party. "This is essential for the party’s future. Any delay in this regard could result in irreparable damage to the party - possibly of a kind that may never be recovered from."

He also noted that many within JD(U) may be unable or unwilling to express this view to the Chief Minister directly. "What I am saying now is something JD(U) leaders may not be able to express to the Chief Minister directly. And even if some people can say it, perhaps they are unable to reach him at all."

Kushwaha's message comes amid repeated criticism from Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who has questioned Nitish Kumar's health, leadership ability, and political standing. In May, Kishor said: "Nitish Kumar didn't attend the (Niti Aayog) meeting as he is not physically and medically fit. His mind is not working. BJP has imposed such a person on Bihar."

In a recent interview with The Print, Kishor claimed Nitish Kumar would not be the face of the NDA in the 2025 elections. "Nitish Kumar neither has the mental capacity nor the physical capacity to run the government," he said. "Come what may Nitish Kumar will not remain the Chief Minister after November. Bihar will get a new government and a new chief minister."