'Time to plan our ‘wardrobe for wetness...': Anand Mahindra's post on unique umbrella hack goes viral

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra posted a video on X showing a man using a "clever" method to protect himself from the rain. The post has gone viral, attracting many reactions.

"Finally, we're seeing some consistent rain in Mumbai this monsoon. Not heavy enough for our liking, but it's probably time to plan our 'wardrobe for wetness.' It may be a good idea to think about a 'wearable' umbrella. Clever," Anand Mahindra wrote on X.

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 22, 2024

He also shared a video of a man who cleverly modified his umbrella. In the video, the man attaches two hangers to the umbrella handle, adjusts them, and wears the umbrella on his back. This ingenious modification allows him to keep his hands free while staying dry.

While Mahindra doesn't elaborate on the specifics of this "wearable" umbrella, his tweet has sparked a wave of online discussion. Social media users have offered creative suggestions, ranging from high-tech, foldable umbrellas integrated into clothing to more practical, poncho-like solutions.

— VSR (@leandigitalvsr) June 22, 2024

"I used to do this with my school bag behind me and the umbrella between the bag and me," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Finally, Mumbai's getting some consistent rain this monsoon. Time to plan our wet weather wardrobe! Maybe it's time for a wearable umbrella? Clever idea..."

"Excellent idea 💡 Might change the structure of umbrella in half a decade," another one wrote.

"After the scorching heat, getting drenched in a rain dance, Mumbai style, sounds like a dream!," a third user commented. "what a wonderful idea not only to carry your umbrella but you can also make vlogging while you walk in rain. brilliant," a fourth user wrote. "wearable umbrella sounds much better," a user wrote.