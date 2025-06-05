TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra in private ceremony in Germany. See picture here

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly married Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra in a quiet ceremony held abroad on May 3. The union between the two sitting Lok Sabha members has not been officially confirmed by either party, but sources have indicated the event took place earlier this month.

A photograph accessed by India Today TV shows Moitra in traditional attire adorned with heavy gold jewellery, suggesting a private but ceremonious wedding. Moitra and Misra, however, are yet to make a public announcement or provide any confirmation of their marriage.

Moitra is a two-time Lok Sabha MP, representing the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal. Known for her articulate speeches, she gained national prominence with her address on the 'seven signs of fascism' in Parliament. Born in Assam on October 12, 1974, Moitra began her professional journey as an investment banker before venturing into politics with Mamata Banerjee's party in 2010.

Pinaki Misra, a veteran parliamentarian, represents Odisha's Puri constituency. He started his political career with the Indian National Congress, securing the Puri Lok Sabha seat in 1996. Misra later joined the BJD and has since been re-elected multiple times, including in the 2009, 2014, and 2019 elections. His educational background includes a BA (Hons) in History from St. Stephen's College and an LLB from the University of Delhi.

The political pairing of Moitra and Misra has drawn considerable attention, given their prominent roles in Indian politics. Their alliance, though personal, underscores the intricate connections within India's political landscape and the cross-party relationships that exist.

Both Moitra and Misra have established strong political legacies in their respective regions. Moitra's impactful speeches and Misra's seasoned experience in the Lok Sabha highlight their significant contributions to Indian politics. Their reported marriage adds a new dimension to their public personas, though they maintain silence on the matter.

While the couple has maintained privacy about their personal lives, the marriage of two such notable figures inevitably sparks public interest. Observers and constituents alike await an official confirmation to what is a notable development in the political sphere.