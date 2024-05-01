TMC's Kunal Ghosh praises BJP's Calcutta North candidate Tapas Ray, removed as General Secretary

The TMC on Wednesday removed Kunal Ghosh from the post of General Secretary hours after he praised BJP's Calcutta North candidate Tapas Ray. The ruling party said that Ghosh was removed as he expressed views that did not align with those of the TMC. "These are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party," the TMC said.

Earlier today, Ghosh shared the stage with Tapas Ray, and called him a "true mass leader". Ray, a four-term TMC MLA, joined the BJP in March after the party re-nominated its incumbent MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Calcutta North seat. The BJP then fielded Ray against Bandopadhyay.

Incidentally, Ghosh, who is the TMC's state general secretary, gave Bandopadhyay a miss at the blood donation programme where Ray was also present. "Tapas Ray is a true mass leader. His doors are always open for party workers and people. I have known him for several decades. Unfortunately, our paths are now different as Tapas-da despite our best efforts to retain him was unsuccessful," Ghosh said.

"I am hopeful that the elections would be free and fair, and no unscrupulous means would be used to retain the seat. Let the people cast their votes freely," he added.

Ray thanked Ghosh and said their relationship was beyond politics. "If you ask anybody from the TMC or any other political party, everybody will praise me. Nobody will speak ill about me. I thank Kunal for his kind words," he said.

Later, Ghosh told reporters that it was not a political function, but a blood donation programme organised by a local club. "I consider Tapas Ray as a good human being and a good politician, and I have said it," he said.

Calcutta North will go to polls in the last phase on June 1.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 18 of 42 seats. This time, the BJP is aiming for 25-plus seats in Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)