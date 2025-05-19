'Too busy building unicorns, no clue how to build drainage system': Investor blasts govt as rains wreak havoc in Bengaluru

Dilip Kumar, a Bengaluru-based investor associated with Zerodha-backed Rainmatter, on Monday, took to social media to vent about the Bengaluru traffic and infrastructure being in shambles due to rains in the metropolis.

Kumar said in his post that Indians have artificial intelligence to detect cancer, and have figured out how to deliver biryani via drones, but have no idea about building a decent drainage system.

"We've got AI to detect cancer, drone delivery for biryani and apps to schedule your pet's meditation session. But no clue how to build a decent drainage system. And this is the tech capital of the country," he wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

He further said that maybe entrepreneurs were too busy building unicorns to take notice of the crumbling infrastructure. "Who's to blame and who's accountable - I honestly don't know. Maybe it's the system or it's us. Maybe we were too busy building unicorns to notice the roads turning into rivers," the investor noted.

Maybe it’s… https://t.co/SOakbKSeKh — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) May 19, 2025

He added that it is a fact that ESOPs, villas, and start-up exits will not buy Bengalureans a shortcut through the situation. "Everyone wants to “change India”. But sometimes I wonder, are we even solving the right problems? Anyway, just thoughts from another guy stuck in the traffic," he signed off.

Bengaluru, often hailed as India's Silicon Valley, woke up to heavy rainfall, which marred the cityscape with waterlogging, resulting in traffic snarls and disruption of electricity. The city received 103 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, Bengaluru has witnessed heavy rains. He added that the authorities including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are on the job, tackling waterlogged roads.

Sai Layout in Horamavu, part of the Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru, has been severely affected by rain, with 4-5 feet of water flooding the streets. Residents have blamed clogged drains and reported that their complaints to authorities went unanswered.

Water also entered homes in NC Colony on Tannery Road. Poorly drained roads across the city made commuting extremely difficult.

Despite traffic police issuing alerts about slow-moving traffic in various areas, people struggled to push their cars through knee-deep water at spots like Panathur S Cross, the upper ramp of Domlur flyover, and Koramangala, all known for waterlogging. Heavy traffic was also reported near Manyata Tech Park.