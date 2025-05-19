Bengaluru that witnessed heavy rainfall has been leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruption of electricity in parts of the city. The residents of Bengaluru took to social media, to vent their frustration at the infrastructure of the city. Many residents have complained about the clogged drains in the city that have led to the same scene yet again.
One of the worst affected areas was Sai Layout in Horamavu that was submerged in 4-5 ft of water. The pre-monsoon rains left the streets flooded to knee level. Meanwhile, reports have emerged of water entering homes in NC Colony on Tannery Road.
Many people were seen pushing their stuck cars amid knee-deep water at places like Panathur S Cross, upper ramp of Domlur flyover and Koramangala.
Netizens took to social media to share videos and images of the waterlogged roads. “Bengaluru Port is operational now,” said a user in reference to the Pakistanis’ claims that their navy had destroyed Bengaluru Port. Pakistani social media, during the India-Pakistan conflict had rejoiced this misinformation (Bengaluru is a landlocked city with no port) as a big win.
“Just one normal rain and our Bengaluru turns into a swimming pool but our Karnataka government is more interested in tunnel roads, dismantling BBMP, and Tumkur Metro extensions instead of fixing these issues,” said another user, criticising the Siddaramaiah government. “Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park turns into a lake after rain, exposing the Congress government's hollow promises on infrastructure. Is this the 'Brand Bengaluru' that Karnataka Congress bragged about?” asked another.
YELLOW ALERT IN KARNATAKA
The yellow alert has been issued across Karnataka state, including Bengaluru till Thursday. “As per the current pattern of the cyclonic circulation, Karnataka, especially the coastal parts, will get heavy rainfall. Bengaluu is also expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days,” said IMD Bengaluru centre Director N Puviarasu.
However, widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to impact the state including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga districts.