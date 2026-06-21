Tornado in Tamil Nadu? Unusual Thoothukudi sighting puts spotlight on India's rare twisters

A rare tornado-like weather event reported from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu has caught the attention of meteorologists and weather enthusiasts across the country. Videos shared online appeared to show a rotating funnel cloud descending from a storm system, an unusual sight in a state where such phenomena are rarely observed.

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The incident has sparked curiosity about tornadoes, how they form, and whether they are becoming more common in India.

What are tornadoes?

A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Often visible as a funnel-shaped cloud, tornadoes form when warm, moist air collides with cooler, drier air under specific atmospheric conditions, creating instability and strong wind rotation.

Tornadoes can vary significantly in strength. While some cause only minor damage, powerful tornadoes can uproot trees, destroy buildings, and hurl debris over large distances. They are most commonly associated with the United States, particularly the region known as "Tornado Alley," which experiences hundreds of tornadoes each year.

Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu reported #Tornado today.

Very rare sight from #TamilNadu. Could be the first one from the state?



In general Tornado formations are not that common in India. If happens mostly were reported from Odisha, West Bengal or northern plains. pic.twitter.com/5usidRYwnw — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) June 21, 2026

For a tornado to be officially confirmed, the rotating column of air must make contact with the ground. In some cases, funnel clouds may form but never touch down, making them less destructive than a true tornado.

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How common are tornadoes in India?

Tornadoes are relatively rare in India compared to countries such as the United States, Bangladesh, or parts of South America. However, they are not unheard of.

Most documented tornadoes in India have occurred in eastern states, particularly Odisha and West Bengal. These regions are more susceptible because of their proximity to the Bay of Bengal, which supplies warm, moisture-rich air that can fuel severe thunderstorms.

The Indo-Gangetic plains in northern India have also reported occasional tornado events. Some of the strongest tornadoes recorded in the country have caused significant damage to homes, crops, and infrastructure, though such incidents remain infrequent.

Southern India, including Tamil Nadu, has seen very few reported tornadoes, making the Thoothukudi sighting particularly noteworthy. Weather experts are still assessing whether the observed funnel cloud qualifies as a confirmed tornado.

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Why the Thoothukudi sighting matters

If verified, the Thoothukudi event would be among the rare instances of a tornado being reported from Tamil Nadu. The sighting highlights how intense thunderstorms can occasionally produce unusual weather phenomena even in regions not typically associated with tornado activity.

Meteorologists note that localised atmospheric instability, strong wind shear, and moisture from nearby seas can sometimes create conditions favorable for tornado formation. While such events remain uncommon, improved weather monitoring and the widespread use of smartphones are helping capture and document rare phenomena that may have gone unrecorded in the past.