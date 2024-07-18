Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda; 4 dead, 6 seriously injured

At least two people were killed and six others seriously injured after six coaches of the Chandigarh Express (15904) derailed on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The Dibrugarh-bound train derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations in the Gonda district of UP.

Top officials of the Railways department are present on the spot. At least 15 ambulances and 40 members of medical teams are on the spot. Both loco pilots of the train are safe, sources told India Today.

#WATCH | On the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express derailment, Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway says, "... The train got derailed between Motiganj and Dhilai... 7 people were injured out of which 6 people suffered minor injuries, and 2 people died... Our priority is to… pic.twitter.com/DijsDMu7dF — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

Gonda SP Vineet Jaiswal said: "Till now, 2 people have lost their lives in the incident. Around 6 people are seriously injured and they have been shifted to the hospital. Few others have minor injuries and they are being given first aid in the nearby CHC. The coaches have been checked twice, no more people are trapped there."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to visit the accident site. A passenger told India Today that the accident happened around 2:30 pm. The rescue operations are currently underway.

Northern Railways CPRO Pankaj Kumar said that the train derailed at 2:35 PM. He said the train was going to Dibrugarh from Chandigarh.

In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway, the helpline numbers are issued. pic.twitter.com/pe3CECrnmf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 18, 2024

Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work. He has also given instructions for proper treatment of the injured. the chief minister's office said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh - Chandigarh Express in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister's office said. He is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities.

Helpline numbers

Lucknow (LJN) - 8957409292

Gonda (GD) - 8957400965

Commercial Control : 9957555984

Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960