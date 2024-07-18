Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda; 4 dead, 6 seriously injured

At least two people were killed and six others seriously injured after six coaches of the Chandigarh Express (15904) derailed on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The Dibrugarh-bound train derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations in the Gonda district of UP.
Top officials of the Railways department are present on the spot. At least 15 ambulances and 40 members of medical teams are on the spot. Both loco pilots of the train are safe, sources told India Today.
Gonda SP Vineet Jaiswal said: "Till now, 2 people have lost their lives in the incident. Around 6 people are seriously injured and they have been shifted to the hospital. Few others have minor injuries and they are being given first aid in the nearby CHC. The coaches have been checked twice, no more people are trapped there."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to visit the accident site. A passenger told India Today that the accident happened around 2:30 pm. The rescue operations are currently underway.
Northern Railways CPRO Pankaj Kumar said that the train derailed at 2:35 PM. He said the train was going to Dibrugarh from Chandigarh.
Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work. He has also given instructions for proper treatment of the injured. the chief minister's office said.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh - Chandigarh Express in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister's office said. He is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities.
Helpline numbers
Lucknow (LJN) - 8957409292
Gonda (GD) - 8957400965
Commercial Control : 9957555984
Furkating (FKG): 9957555966
Mariani (MXN): 6001882410
Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798
Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959
Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960
