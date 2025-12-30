Tripura student death: Accused bought booze and partied after stabbing, says police

Anjel Chakma death: The accused who stabbed Anjel Chakma while injuring his brother Michael Chakma reportedly bought alcohol and partied after the incident. According to police, the accused Suraj Khwas had plans to celebrate his son’s first birthday with his friends, which went on as planned even after the harrowing incident.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Khwas had invited his friends, and they had plans to buy alcohol before heading to co-accused Avinash Negi’s tea shop. The duo, along with Yagya Raj Awasthi, Sumit, and two juveniles came across the Chakma brothers, during which a fight broke out.

After Anjel was stabbed and Michael attempted to take him to the hospital, the accused went to Negi’s shop and celebrated, the police said.

The attack took place on December 9. Anjel succumbed to his injuries on December 26 while undergoing treatment.

While Michael claimed that they were called ‘Chinese’ and ‘momo’ before being stabbed, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said “prima facie there is no evidence of racial violence”. “There was confusion that the accused made a remark, which resulted in the fight,” he said, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the police have also dispatched teams to find Awasthi, who is on the run, and is believed to be in Nepal. Three of the accused have been sent to judicial custody, and the juveniles, aged 15 and 17, have been sent to correctional homes.

According to the police, a scuffle broke out when the Chakma brothers, who hailed from Tripura, asked the group what they were laughing at. The youngest is believed to have hit Michael with his kada, and Awasthi – who is on the run – is believed to have stabbed with a knife he got hold of from a fruit pushcart. The weapon has not been recovered so far.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said he spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to discuss the matter. He said the Dhami informed him that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case, while another is on the run. "The Delhi leadership, who are aware of the incident, has also passed necessary directions to the state (Uttarakhand) government to act on the case to ensure justice for the victim's family," he said.