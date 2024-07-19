Trouble mounts for Puja Khedkar: UPSC files FIR for fraud, seeks debarment from future exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday filed an FIR against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar for fraud. She is currently facing scrutiny for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer.

Besides this, the UPSC has also issued a show cause notice to Khedkar for the cancellation of her candidature and her debarment from sitting in future examination and selections in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022.

The action came after the government services recruitment body conducted a detailled and thorough investigation into Puja Khedkar's misdemeanour.

As per the UPSC statement, it was found that the probationary IAS officer "fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limits under the Examination Rules".

Puja Khedkar faked her identity as she changed her name, her father's and mother's name, her photograph/signature, her e-mail ID, mobile number and address.

"Categorically stated that in fulfilling its Constitutional obligations, the UPSC stringently adheres to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise," the UPSC statement further read.

"The UPSC has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of Rules," the statement mentioned. The development comes a day after the Pune Police called Khedkar to record her statement.

She filed a harassment case against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase. Diwase reported her alleged misuse of power to the state government. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Diwase mentioned the demands made by the 2023-batch probationary officer.

The trainee IAS officer was seeking special privileges from the Collector's office, including a designated cabin and government vehicle before her joining. These facilities are not allowed for a probation officer.

Moreover, Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar is in two-day police custody in connection with an illegal arms case. Manorama Khedkar shot into the national headlines after a video featuring her threatening farmers with a pistol went viral on social media.