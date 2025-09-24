Trump takes U-turn on Putin, now urges NATO to back Ukraine's full win against Russia

US President Donald Trump has reversed his position on the Ukraine war, declaring that Kyiv has the strength to reclaim its original borders with support from NATO and the European Union. The statement, posted on Truth Social, comes after months of suggesting that Ukraine should consider ceding territory to Russia as part of a peace deal.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote. He added that "with time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?"

Trump said Russia's drawn-out war effort showed weakness. "Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like 'a paper tiger'."

He argued that Moscow's economic troubles could tilt the war in Ukraine's favour. "When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War...Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act."

The post marks a major departure from Trump's earlier stance. In February, during an Oval Office meeting, he suggested that Ukraine might need to give up territory to Russia. He repeated the position several times over six months. Trump also recently described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "good friend" and met him in Alaska on August 15, travelling together in the US presidential limousine, The Beast.

However, Trump's tone shifted during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations General Assembly, where he expressed frustration that his rapport with Putin had failed to produce a resolution.

Political scientist Ian Bremmer noted: "Nine months in, Trump with a full 180 on Ukraine policy. As of today. Could change." Spencer Hakimian, founder of Tolou Capital Management, said: "Trump has completely flipped his position on Ukraine."

Some welcomed the change. "This doesn't happen often, but I can finally say, I agree with Donald Trump here," wrote political commentator Ed Krassenstein on X. Former Vice President Mike Pence added: "President Trump is Right. Ukraine has fought bravely for 3 1/2 years since Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion. With American leadership and the support of Nato, Ukraine can fight and WIN a victory for Freedom. Thank You President Trump."

