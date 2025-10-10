TT Jagannathan, Chairman Emeritus of the TTK Group and a key architect of India’s kitchenware revolution, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday at the age of 77. Revered for transforming TTK Prestige into one of India’s most trusted home appliance brands, Jagannathan's legacy embodies innovation, resilience, and an unwavering focus on consumer needs.

Advertisement

Jagannathan, armed with a PhD in Operations Research from Cornell University and a medal from IIT Madras, brought academic precision to Indian manufacturing. Under his leadership, Prestige became synonymous with reliability and groundbreaking innovation. One of his most notable contributions was the invention of the gasket release system in pressure cookers — a safety feature that set new industry standards, earning the trust of millions of consumers.

His leadership was tested in the 1990s when TTK Prestige faced near-bankruptcy due to aggressive expansion. Demonstrating unmatched resilience, Jagannathan restructured the company, narrowing its focus to core kitchen appliances while ensuring that consumer-driven design remained at the heart of the brand. This strategic shift helped Prestige recover, emerge debt-free, and eventually become a billion-dollar brand.

Advertisement

Jagannathan’s entrepreneurial journey is chronicled in his book Disrupt and Conquer: How TTK Prestige Became a Billion Dollar Company, which offers rare insights into corporate transformation, strategic foresight, and the challenges of navigating financial distress. The book has become an essential read for business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Industry peers and colleagues remember Jagannathan not only as a corporate visionary but also as a passionate cook. His hands-on approach meant that he personally tested products, ensuring they met the needs of Indian families. His genuine understanding of what was needed in kitchens across the country played a significant role in the company’s success.

Jagannathan’s contributions to the Indian kitchen appliance market, particularly in the development of the gasket release system, redefined consumer trust and elevated TTK Prestige to iconic status. Over a career that spanned five decades, he navigated multiple challenges, ultimately transforming the company into a household name and a billion-dollar enterprise.

Advertisement

His passing marks the end of an era for TTK Prestige and the Indian kitchenware industry. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation, strategic insight, and a commitment to improving the lives of millions of Indian households.