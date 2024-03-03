scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Two dead as ceiling grill falls into Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall lobby

Feedback

Two dead as ceiling grill falls into Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall lobby

The victims, who are yet to be identified, died on the spot after being struck by the falling ceiling grill

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire

At least two people were killed, and several others injured after a ceiling grill fell into the lobby of Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire on Sunday. The victims died on the spot after being struck by the falling ceiling grill, India Today reported. The incident led to panic amongst the mall goers and police personnel reached the spot.

"In Blue Sapphire Mall, an iron grill fell off the fifth floor due to which two people died," said ADCP Central Hridesh Katheria. "The police team reached the spot and identified the two people belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator when the accident happened."

(With inputs by Bhupinder and Arun)
 

Published on: Mar 03, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement