Two dead as ceiling grill falls into Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall lobby

At least two people were killed, and several others injured after a ceiling grill fell into the lobby of Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire on Sunday. The victims died on the spot after being struck by the falling ceiling grill, India Today reported. The incident led to panic amongst the mall goers and police personnel reached the spot.

"In Blue Sapphire Mall, an iron grill fell off the fifth floor due to which two people died," said ADCP Central Hridesh Katheria. "The police team reached the spot and identified the two people belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator when the accident happened."

(With inputs by Bhupinder and Arun)

